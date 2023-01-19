Air India To Hand Over Art Collection To NGMA For Public Display

Air India will hand over its collection of around 4,000 paintings and sculptures of famous artists to the National Gallery of Modern Arts for their preservation and public display.

The airline signed a memorandum of understanding with the NGMA on Wednesday in the presence of Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy.

The prized collection of the airline includes works of legendary artists such as M F Hussain, Laxman Pai, V S Gaitonde, Sayed Haider Raza, Jatin Das, V Prabha, Shankar Palsikar, and Anjolie Ela Menon, among others.