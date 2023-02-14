Air India To Buy 800 LEAP Engines For 400 Narrow-Body Planes From GE Aerospace
The deal includes a multi-year services agreement with CFM, a JV between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines that makes LEAP engines.
GE Aerospace on Tuesday said it has signed a deal with Air India for the largest LEAP engine order of more than 800 LEAP engines for the airline's orders of 400 Airbus and Boeing single-aisle aircraft.
Besides, GE Aerospace has an order for 40 GEnx-1B and 20 GE9X engines as well as multi-year engine services agreement, with respect to 20 Boeing 787 and 10 Boeing 777X aircraft.
"Air India also announced a CFM order for more than 800 LEAP engines, the largest LEAP order ever, to power its entire narrow-body purchase of 210 Airbus A320/A321neo aircraft and 190 Boeing 737 MAX-family aircraft. The announcement includes a multi-year CFM services agreement," it said in a release.
CFM is an equal joint venture between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines. CFM manufactures LEAP engines.
"Over the last decade, we have introduced a new portfolio of commercial engines that are significantly more fuel-efficient, quieter, and emit less carbon dioxide... This record order reflects our strong product renewal and our customer's continued confidence in our engines," Russell Stokes, President and CEO-Commercial Engines and Services for GE Aerospace, said.
Air India on Tuesday announced that it will acquire a total 470 planes from Airbus and Boeing.