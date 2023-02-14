ADVERTISEMENT
Air India To Buy 250 Planes From Airbus

<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@pixtolero2?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Daniel Eledut</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/0dvPFzubryE?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Daniel Eledut on Unsplash)
Air India will acquire 250 aircraft, including 40 wide-body planes, from Airbus, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Tuesday.

The Tata Group-owned airline will buy 40 wide-body A350 planes and 210 narrow-body aircraft.

During a virtual event being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others, Chandrasekaran said a letter of intent has been signed with Airbus for the acquisition of the aircraft.

The wide-body aircraft will be used for ultra-long flights.

Tata Group acquired Air India in January last year.

