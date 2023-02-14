ADVERTISEMENT
Air India To Buy 250 Planes From Airbus
The Tata Group-owned airline will buy 40 wide-body A350 planes and 210 narrow-body aircraft.
Air India will acquire 250 aircraft, including 40 wide-body planes, from Airbus, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Tuesday.
During a virtual event being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others, Chandrasekaran said a letter of intent has been signed with Airbus for the acquisition of the aircraft.
The wide-body aircraft will be used for ultra-long flights.
Tata Group acquired Air India in January last year.
