Air India To Buy 250 Aircraft From Airbus In A Historic Deal

Air India Ltd. will buy 250 aircraft from European manufacturer Airbus SE in what's being touted as one of the biggest aircraft deals in the history of commercial aviation.

The letter of intent, signed by Tata Sons Pvt. with the plane maker, includes 40 wide-body A350 planes and 210 narrow-body A320 aircraft.

"We also have significant options to increase the fleet order once we grow," N Chandrasekaran, chairperson at Tata Sons, said in a virtual meeting.

The deal was confirmed in a virtual meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the French President Emmanuel Macron. It was attended by Chandrasekaran, industrialist Ratan Tata, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.