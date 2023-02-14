Air India To Buy 250 Aircraft From Airbus In A Historic Deal
This is the first aircraft acquisition by Air India after it was taken over by Tata Group last year.
Air India Ltd. will buy 250 aircraft from European manufacturer Airbus SE in what's being touted as one of the biggest aircraft deals in the history of commercial aviation.
The letter of intent, signed by Tata Sons Pvt. with the plane maker, includes 40 wide-body A350 planes and 210 narrow-body A320 aircraft.
"We also have significant options to increase the fleet order once we grow," N Chandrasekaran, chairperson at Tata Sons, said in a virtual meeting.
The deal was confirmed in a virtual meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the French President Emmanuel Macron. It was attended by Chandrasekaran, industrialist Ratan Tata, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
This is the first aircraft acquisition by Air India, after it was taken over by Tata Group last year. The order is reportedly part of a bigger deal of around total 500 aircraft, where rest of the planes will be delivered by U.S.-based Boeing, making it the biggest such deal in the commercial aviation’s history.
The deal is another huge step in a series of decisions to overhaul the airline's operations and make it a strong competitor in both international and domestic markets.
A younger and more fuel-efficient fleet will allow the company to compete with local low-cost rivals like IndiGo, and Gulf giants, such as Emirates or Qatar Airways, in the international markets.
The former national carrier has already announced plans to merge AirAsia India and Air India Express to form a low-cost carrier AIX Connect Pvt., while Vistara will combine with Air India to form a bigger full-service carrier.
The airline has committed $400 million to refurbish the interiors of its entire wide-body fleet. It will also establish an information technology centre and a training academy to ensure efficient operations.