Air India SATS Inks Concessionaire Pact With Yamuna Airport For Cargo Hub At Noida Airport

Air India's joint venture firm AISATS and Yamuna International Airport Pvt. Ltd. announced on Wednesday the signing of a concessionaire agreement for a multi-modal cargo hub at the upcoming Noida international airport.

As part of the plan, Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS) will design, build, finance, and operate the cargo hub, which is expected to come up on 87 acres of land and provide quick, convenient, and intermodal connectivity to and from manufacturing hubs across the country.

Through this facility, AISATS aims to provide India's logistics sector with a cargo processing and transportation grid that will help reduce logistics costs significantly, streamline processes for seamless coordination, and bring speed and transparency to the country's supply chain, according to a release.

"The AISATS cargo hub at Noida will play an integral part in providing just-in-time cargo facilities for the north India region and will support levelling up the Indian logistics and air cargo sectors with infrastructure, value-added services, and improved cost efficiency," said Nipun Aggarwal, Chairman of AISATS.

The strategic location of this first-of-its-kind cargo hub will seamlessly connect multiple modes of transportation with consolidated ancillary and value-added services, establishing a highly efficient route for cargo throughput across India and abroad, AISATS said.

"India is one of the world's fastest-growing economies with huge opportunities for growth in the air cargo logistics space. Establishing an integrated logistics gateway in Noida through our AISATS joint venture with Tata Group's Air India will help develop the region into a strategic air cargo and export hub," said Bob Chi, CEO of SATS Gateway Services.

"Such a development also accelerates the expansion of our global air cargo hub handling capabilities as part of SATS' twin-engine growth strategy," he added.