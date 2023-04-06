Air India Ready For “Take Off” After First Phase Of Transformation Concludes

Air India is moving to the second phase of its five-year transformation plan after addressing legacy issues in the first phase.

The first phase of the transformation plan is Vihaan.AI, called ‘Taxi’, which saw the airline place a historical aircraft order and commence refurbishing its wide-body fleet and overhauling the information technology systems, the Tata Group-owned carrier said in a release on Thursday. Now, the airline will look to build on this momentum and develop platforms to grow faster in the second phase, named ‘Take Off’, it said.

"During this Taxi phase, we have also come a long way in establishing foundations for growth. Our record-setting aircraft order, the commitment of $400 million to completely refurbish existing aircraft, the investment of $200 million in new I.T., and the recruitment of literally thousands of staff are but a few of the significant investments being made to restore Air India to the upper echelons of global aviation," Campbell Wilson, chief executive officer and managing director of the airline, said in a statement.

As Air India moves into the 'Take Off' phase, it will start seeing these investments bear fruit, he said.