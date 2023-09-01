Air India Partners With AccesRail To Boost Connectivity Across Europe; Details Here

Air India has signed an agreement with IATA travel partner AccesRail to enhance travel options for its passengers in Europe.

In a tweet, the Tata group-owned airline said, "With the latest partnership with AccesRail, one can now have a seamless Europe Vacation with a single intermodal ticket!"

"This ticket includes on-ground train & bus connections and connects travellers to more than 100 cities & towns in Europe & United Kingdom. Moreover, it allows the passengers to enjoy the same luggage benefits on trains/buses as they do on Air India flights!" Air India said.