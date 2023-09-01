Air India Partners With AccesRail To Boost Connectivity Across Europe; Details Here
The partnership allows the passengers to enjoy the same luggage benefits on trains/buses as they do on Air India flights.
Air India has signed an agreement with IATA travel partner AccesRail to enhance travel options for its passengers in Europe.
In a tweet, the Tata group-owned airline said, "With the latest partnership with AccesRail, one can now have a seamless Europe Vacation with a single intermodal ticket!"
"This ticket includes on-ground train & bus connections and connects travellers to more than 100 cities & towns in Europe & United Kingdom. Moreover, it allows the passengers to enjoy the same luggage benefits on trains/buses as they do on Air India flights!" Air India said.
Nipun Aggarwal, chief commercial & transformation officer at Air India, said, "The expansion of our global network is one of our key priorities in the ongoing, comprehensive transformation of Air India. This partnership with AccesRail not only helps us to provide our guests easy access to an extended network of destinations across Europe but also to bridge the gaps in connectivity between India and Europe."
Aggarwal also emphasized the environmental aspect, adding, "Augmenting our network with an intermodal approach also underlines our commitment to environmental sustainability."
Andrew Popescu, vice president of Business Development at AccesRail, said, "We are excited to be launching our Air India-AccesRail cooperation and look forward to continuing with Air India on a global scale with so many of our intermodal rail and coach partners."
"Through this enhanced AccesRail partnership, Air India will be able, now and in the future, to offer its customers more destinations and more possibilities in a more seamless fashion," he added.
As per media reports, AccesRail's extensive network of rail and bus operators for Air India includes Avanti West Coast (UK), Great Western Railways (UK), London North Eastern Railways (UK), National Express (UK), Trenitalia (Italy), ÖBB Austrian Railways (Austria), SNCB Belgian Railways, and Thalys (Netherlands/Belgium).
Reports stated that currently, intermodal tickets with Air India are available for booking through travel agents globally.