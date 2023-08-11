Air India New Logo And Aircraft Livery: Here's How Netizens Reacted To The Rebranding
The airline tweeted that travellers will begin to see the new logo and design starting December 2023.
The Tata-group-owned airline Air India on Thursday revealed its "bold new look".
The new look re-imagines the iconic Indian window shape, historically used by Air India, into a gold window frame that becomes central to the new brand design system. It symbolises a 'Window of Possibilities', according to a release.
Air India's new logo symbol 'The Vista' is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifying limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline's bold, confident outlook for the future, it said.
Air India's new livery and design features a palette of deep red, aubergine, gold highlights and a chakra-inspired pattern. The iconic Maharaja logo will remain at the airline as well.
Revealing the bold new look of Air India.— Air India (@airindia) August 10, 2023
Our new livery and design features a palette of deep red, aubergine, gold highlights and a chakra-inspired pattern.
Travellers will begin to see the new logo and design starting December 2023.#FlyAI #NewAirIndia
*Aircraft shown areâ¦ pic.twitter.com/KHXbpp0sSJ
Soon after the announcement, social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) was abuzz with netizens reacting to Air India rebranding.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that "I guess we'll get used to Air India's new look, which has had mixed reviews."
"But what really matters to passengers is fixing the interiors of the planes. Service is good; but the aircraft, seats et al are creaking. The passenger experience comes from what's inside the aircraft, not what's outside," he tweeted.
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma shared the promo video of new Air India and wrote "How do you like it?"
Your next #AirIndia flight could be in this awesome cabin ðð¼— Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) August 10, 2023
Great leap âï¸ with #NewAirIndia aircrafts. Coming by next year end.
pic.twitter.com/G6Tc5TinEi
Former India cricketer Suresh Raina sent his "best wishes" to the airline.
#flyAI #NewAirIndia @airindia best wishes ð®ð³â ð https://t.co/PBPMtUN1on— Suresh Rainað®ð³ (@ImRaina) August 11, 2023
Popular Twitter account 'Gabbar' said that Air India should let go of the Maharaja.
"A relic of the past, a symbol of a feudal lord who led a lavish life at the expense of extremely poor subjects. Always subservient to the British from Shah Alam to the Maharaja in the movie Lagaan." he wrote.
Air India should let go of the Maharaja.— Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 10, 2023
A relic of the past, a symbol of a feudal lord who led a lavish life at the expense of extremely poor subjects. Always subservient to the British from Shah Alam to the Maharaja in the movie Lagaan.
Thin line between hospitality andâ¦ pic.twitter.com/AiEit3N2W6
Here Are Some Other Reactions
Excellent logo of Air India. Eagerly hoping to see this airline fly high with this new identity across the world.— S. Dasgupta (@sdgofficial_BJP) August 10, 2023
What do you think of Air Indiaâs new livery? Rate 1-10. Iâll give it a 4. Maybe it will grow on meâ¦ but yeah not sure. #airindia pic.twitter.com/wjysbNvxYt— Josh Cahill (@gotravelyourway) August 10, 2023
The maharaja lives and the CEO puts the rumour to rest . #AllInTheSky— Aman Gulati ð®ð³ (@iam_amangulati) August 10, 2023
Well done @airindia to not let go of our childhood mascot â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/wsPj7xWYRs
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the new logo, signified by that historically used window, the peak of the golden window, it signifies limitless possibilities, progressiveness, confidence and all of that.
The new brand identity has been designed in partnership with the brand transformation company FutureBrand, PTI reported.
Tata Group took control of loss-making Air India in January 2022. Earlier this year, Air India placed orders for 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing at USD 70 billion (based on published list prices).
Today, Air India unveiled its new brand identity and aircraft livery in the presence of our Chairman N. Chandrasekaran and Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, marking a major milestone in its https://t.co/VH6IH0Zk0h transformation. #ThisIsTata pic.twitter.com/IjN59DNzz0— Tata Group (@TataCompanies) August 10, 2023
(With PTI inputs)