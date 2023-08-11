Air India New Logo And Aircraft Livery: Here's How Netizens Reacted To The Rebranding

The Tata-group-owned airline Air India on Thursday revealed its "bold new look".

The new look re-imagines the iconic Indian window shape, historically used by Air India, into a gold window frame that becomes central to the new brand design system. It symbolises a 'Window of Possibilities', according to a release.

Air India's new logo symbol 'The Vista' is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifying limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline's bold, confident outlook for the future, it said.

Air India's new livery and design features a palette of deep red, aubergine, gold highlights and a chakra-inspired pattern. The iconic Maharaja logo will remain at the airline as well.