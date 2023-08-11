BQPrimeBusiness NewsAir India New Logo And Aircraft Livery: Here's How Netizens Reacted To The Rebranding
Air India New Logo And Aircraft Livery: Here's How Netizens Reacted To The Rebranding

The airline tweeted that travellers will begin to see the new logo and design starting December 2023.

11 Aug 2023, 11:36 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: BQ Prime</p></div>
Source: BQ Prime

The Tata-group-owned airline Air India on Thursday revealed its "bold new look".

The new look re-imagines the iconic Indian window shape, historically used by Air India, into a gold window frame that becomes central to the new brand design system. It symbolises a 'Window of Possibilities', according to a release.

Air India's new logo symbol 'The Vista' is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifying limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline's bold, confident outlook for the future, it said.

Air India's new livery and design features a palette of deep red, aubergine, gold highlights and a chakra-inspired pattern. The iconic Maharaja logo will remain at the airline as well.

The airline tweeted that travellers will begin to see the new logo and design starting December 2023.

Soon after the announcement, social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) was abuzz with netizens reacting to Air India rebranding.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that "I guess we'll get used to Air India's new look, which has had mixed reviews."

"But what really matters to passengers is fixing the interiors of the planes. Service is good; but the aircraft, seats et al are creaking. The passenger experience comes from what's inside the aircraft, not what's outside," he tweeted.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma shared the promo video of new Air India and wrote "How do you like it?"

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina sent his "best wishes" to the airline.

Popular Twitter account 'Gabbar' said that Air India should let go of the Maharaja.

"A relic of the past, a symbol of a feudal lord who led a lavish life at the expense of extremely poor subjects. Always subservient to the British from Shah Alam to the Maharaja in the movie Lagaan." he wrote.

Here Are Some Other Reactions

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the new logo, signified by that historically used window, the peak of the golden window, it signifies limitless possibilities, progressiveness, confidence and all of that.

The new brand identity has been designed in partnership with the brand transformation company FutureBrand, PTI reported.

Tata Group took control of loss-making Air India in January 2022. Earlier this year, Air India placed orders for 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing at USD 70 billion (based on published list prices).

(With PTI inputs)

