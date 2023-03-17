Air India Makes Another Voluntary Retirement Offer For Staff

Air India on Friday made a voluntary retirement offer for its non-flying staff, the second such offer by the Tata Group since taking control of the loss-making airline in January last year.

The latest offer will be available for permanent general cadre officers who have attained the age of 40 years or above and completed a minimum of five years of continuous service at the airline, according to a communication.

Also, clerical and unskilled categories of employees who have completed a minimum of five years of continuous service will be eligible.

The offer will be open till April 30.

Sources said that a total of around 2,100 employees will be eligible to avail the latest voluntary retirement offer. Currently, the airline has a staff strength of about 11,000 people, including flying and non-flying staff.

In June 2022, Air India launched the first phase of the voluntary retirement offer.