Air India Inks Codeshare Agreement With AIX Connect

Tata-owned Air India has entered into a codeshare agreement with its wholly-owned subsidiary AIX Connect, formerly known as AirAsia India.

A codeshare agreement allows one airline to sell seats on a flight operated by another airline, with each airline using their own flight number.

"The codeshare implementation enables Air India guests to connect seamlessly on AIX Connect’s route network to and from over 80 points across Air India’s extensive domestic and international network," the company said in a statement.

Air India will add its 'AI' designator code to more than 100 flights a day operated by the domestic operator AIX Connect on 21 routes.

Bookings for the codeshare flights will start on Sept. 27.