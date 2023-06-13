Air India Flights Cancelled, Delayed At Mumbai Amid Technical Issues, Cyclonic Winds

At least 10 Air India flights from Mumbai Airport were cancelled on Tuesday following technical issues and crew unavailability, according to to airport executives.

There were four major delays for Air India domestic flights, while two international flights were also delayed, the executives told BQ Prime on the condition of anonymity.

A few outbound flights were delayed due to late arrivals, the above-mentioned executives said.

Queries sent to Air India did not elicit a response.

Gusty winds across the western coast, accompanied by frequent rains due to Cyclone Biparjoy, have also caused flight delays.

According to the airport executives, there have been 10 go-arounds on Tuesday due to high wind speeds. It included the Indigo flight, 6E2441, which was diverted to Udaipur after an unsuccessful go-around.

While the spell of severe weather has passed, sea winds are causing the go-around for flights, the executives said.

However, flights are continuing to land normally despite delays, they said.