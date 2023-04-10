Air India Flight Returns To Delhi After Unruly Passenger Hurts Crew

A London-bound Air India flight had to return to Delhi on Monday, after an unruly male passenger got into a scuffle with two cabin crew members mid-air, "causing physical harm".

"Not heeding to verbal and written warnings, the passenger continued with unruly behaviour, including causing physical harm to two of the cabin crew members," the airline said.

The passenger was deboarded and handed over to security personnel as the flight AI 111 returned to the national capital shortly after departure, NDTV reported. A first information report has been lodged with the police regarding the matter, Air India said in a statement.

Following a case of a passenger allegedly urinating on a woman in an Air India flight in November last year, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson had told NDTV that the airline's crew often suffer physical and verbal abuse on duty. He had suggested a change in India's airline laws in order to allow airlines the discretion to deny someone passage, especially when they have misbehaved with fellow passengers or crew.