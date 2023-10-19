Air India Express: The Next Big Thing In Indian Aviation

Air India Express was a no-frills carrier launched in 2005 to provide short-haul connectivity on international routes where there was no need for bells and whistles, such as meal service and seat-back entertainment. It was the product of an exception granted by the government in 2005 to Air India, when other airlines had to have a fleet of 20 aircraft and complete five years of domestic operations before being granted a license to operate internationally.

With headquarters in Kochi, the airline primarily flew from South Indian cities to the Middle East and Southeast Asia. The airline, not used to being in the limelight, has been a profit-making operation for many years now.

AirAsia India, on the other hand, was launched as a joint venture of the Tata Group with Tony Fernandes’ AirAsia in 2014 and lost its way with its inability to grow at the pace it promised at the time of launch. Along the way, Tatas stepped in with capital to keep the airline afloat and found itself as a majority owner of the airline in 2021. In November 2022, Air India bought out the residual stake of AirAsia Bhd in the airline.

When the Tatas became the successful bidder to acquire Air India and Air India Express, they decided to merge their two low-cost entities. It was the sensible thing to do. The two operations don’t have any overlap, with Air India Express operating internationally and AirAsia India operating domestically.

At the moment, the two airlines operate under two different legal entities with different Air Operator Permits. However, they are working together under one Managing Director, Aloke Singh, who was earlier just in charge of Air India Express.

The synergies have already begun to show. Air India Express and AirAsia India are currently operating under an interlining pact, which allows them to sell connections where needed. The airlines are both on a common reservation system, with common customer care and social media handles as well. Air India Express has taken on some of the in-flight products created by AirAsia India and expanded it networkwide. For instance, the buy-on-board meal offering Gourmair, which AirAsia India developed with Taj SATS kitchens, is now served across the network.