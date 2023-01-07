Air India CEO Apologises For The 'Urination Incident'

Air India's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Campbell Wilson, issued a public apology on Saturday, Jan. 7, for the urination incident that took place on its New York to Delhi flight on Nov. 26. He acknowledged that the airline could have handled the situation better.

In his statement, Wilson said that four cabin crew and one pilot have been issued show-cause notices and de-rostered pending investigation.

The airline, he said, was also reviewing its alcohol-serving policy on flights, along with the on-board complaint registration and grievance handling.

He said that Air India and its staff will continue to provide full cooperation to the affected passengers, regulators, and law enforcement authorities as they investigate these cases. "We are committed to providing a safe environment for customers and crew, as well as operating in full compliance with all laws and regulations."

Highlighting the ongoing assistance provided to the affected passenger, the victim's family had been granted a full refund on the tickets, which was acknowledged to have been received by them on Dec. 16.