Air India CEO Apologises For The 'Urination Incident'
Four cabin crew and one pilot have been issued show-cause notices and de-rostered pending investigation.
Air India's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Campbell Wilson, issued a public apology on Saturday, Jan. 7, for the urination incident that took place on its New York to Delhi flight on Nov. 26. He acknowledged that the airline could have handled the situation better.
In his statement, Wilson said that four cabin crew and one pilot have been issued show-cause notices and de-rostered pending investigation.
The airline, he said, was also reviewing its alcohol-serving policy on flights, along with the on-board complaint registration and grievance handling.
He said that Air India and its staff will continue to provide full cooperation to the affected passengers, regulators, and law enforcement authorities as they investigate these cases. "We are committed to providing a safe environment for customers and crew, as well as operating in full compliance with all laws and regulations."
Highlighting the ongoing assistance provided to the affected passenger, the victim's family had been granted a full refund on the tickets, which was acknowledged to have been received by them on Dec. 16.
In addition, the airline had initiated a DGCA-prescribed 'internal committee,' following which a 30-day interim travel ban was imposed on the defaulting passenger. The airline had also lodged a police complaint against the flyer at the request of the victim's family on December 28.
In the statement, Wilson said that Air India was "deeply concerned about the in-flight instances where customers have suffered due to the condemnable acts of their co-passengers on our aircraft" and has initiated steps to improve how such incidents would be addressed in the future.
Accordingly, in addition to reviewing their airline policy on serving alcohol in flight, they are:
a comprehensive education programme to strengthen crew awareness of and compliance with policies on the handling of incidents and unruly passengers.
acquired a licence for the incident management software, Coruson, to improve the robustness of its legacy incident reporting processes and
deploying iPads to pilots and senior cabin crew to enable them to enter incident reports electronically, which would then be rapidly and automatically routed to relevant parties, including the regulator if required.