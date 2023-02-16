Aiming To Be The Next Emirates, Air India Makes Record Jet Buy

Although the Indian state has ceded control of Air India to Tata, supporting a strong local carrier remains a priority for the government of the world’s fastest-growing aviation market. Seeking to make India a world-class connecting hub as well as a destination for tourists and business, the government is encouraging airlines to increase long-haul fleets while it doubles down on airport expansion. In Mumbai, the country’s financial capital, a second airport is set to open next year, potentially handling 60 million passengers annually, while Delhi will also see an addition, with a final capacity of 70 million travelers. Announcing his portion of the deal on Feb. 14, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said “the time is right for India to turn into an international hub.”