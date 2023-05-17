A Billion New Air Conditioners Will Save Lives But Cook The Planet

One of the most common coolants, hydrofluorocarbons, can have 1,000 times the warming potency of carbon dioxide. Scientists estimate that failing to drastically lower dependence on HFCs could result in half a degree Celsius of warming by the end of the century, an enormous contribution to a rise that would trigger deadlier storms, droughts and, yes, more heatwaves.

In 2016, more than 170 nations agreed to start phasing out HFCs beginning in 2019, with wealthy industrial countries required to make the first deep cuts. There are less environmentally harmful coolants on the market, made by Chemours Co. and Honeywell International Inc. Daikin and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation are working on their own products.

“If you don’t have a green refrigerant, you are going to be the loser,” said Jawa, the chief executive of Daikin India, which became a billion-dollar company last financial year and expects to double that number within three more.

Cooling companies are hunting for new options. Daikin’s R-32 has approximately one-third the global warming potential of conventional refrigerants and is cheaper than some other coolants; it’s become common in appliances sold by big retailers such as Godrej. But it’s also a bit more flammable than older refrigerants and, according to Prima Madan, an expert on cooling and energy efficiency at the US-based Natural Resources Defense Council, still too polluting.