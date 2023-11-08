Aim To Digitise 65,000 Cooperative Societies By March 2024: Nabard Chairman

Observing that cooperatives have created lot of inefficiencies over the years, he said, "we are trying to clean up by improving transparency and making them important value chain players through computerisation of these entities." Nabard is also building a data warehouse for cooperatives and the rural sector, he said, adding, it should be in place in about six months. Once that is in place, it will be available for players to use data for their and borrowers' benefit.

Pointing at the regional disparity with regard to microfinance exposure, Shaji said, it is skewed more towards East and South. Microfinance exposure in these two regions is about two-thirds, while the rest of India comprising North, Central and West has only one-third, he said.