AI Won't Replace Doctors, Human Touch Needed In Healthcare, Says Apollo Group's Sangita Reddy

"The phase of evolution of change, new discoveries and treatments coming up, is so fast that a doctor would need to read 17 hours a day to keep abreast and even then he or she would not be able to do so. Using a common central knowledge base of proven methodology and bringing it in context, and just in time contextually-appropriate information is what AI can do for our clinical profession," Reddy said when asked about the role of AI in healthcare in future. "And, that is what the Apollo group is trying to focus on, by building our clinical intelligence engine. Our ideology is that we can bring this information to the doctors when they need it, at the point when they are talking to a patient."