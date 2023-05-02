AI Disruption Deepens With Chegg Plunge, IBM Hiring Halt, Samsung Chatbot Ban

Samsung said this week it would ban employees from using generative AI tools such as ChatGPT, according to a memo that was reviewed by Bloomberg News and confirmed by the company. The company is concerned that data sent to AI platforms can be stored on external servers, making it difficult to delete and putting it at risk of being disclosed to other users. Samsung joins a number of Wall Street banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc., which had also banned or restricted the technology.