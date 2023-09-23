AI Fantasy Fades As Wall Street Reels From Real-World Rate Jump

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 has dropped more than 5% so far in September, on track for a back-to-back loss and its worst monthly showing of 2023 as high-flyers such as Tesla Inc. and Microsoft Inc. stumble. Even with the hosing, the index is trading at more than 31 times annual earnings — lower than the halcyon days of 2021, but higher than almost any point in the past decade.