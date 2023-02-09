Artificial? Yes. Intelligent? Maybe: The Great AI Chatbot Race

Google also risks damaging its relationships with web publishers who rely on the company’s search page to bring clicks to their sites. The company has long had the technology that could have allowed it to introduce AI-powered answers to search queries many years ago — and even talked about doing so back in 2011 — but it never did, because that would disrupt a $150 billion business that hinges on getting people to click around Google’s search results. Now that it’s been forced to act, Google searches could draw eyes away from other websites, and that could provoke anger from publishers who’ve already accused the company of abusing its dominance in online advertising. (Disclaimer: Bloomberg LP is a web publisher that draws traffic from Google searches.)