‘AI Blowback’ Angst Grips ESG Fund Managers Who Bet Big On Tech

Other investors share those concerns. The New York City Employees’ Retirement System, one of the biggest US public pension plans, said it’s “actively monitoring” how portfolio companies use AI, according to a spokeswoman for the $248 billion plan. Generation Investment Management, the firm co-founded by former US Vice President Al Gore, told clients that it’s stepping up research into generative AI and speaking daily with the companies it’s invested in about the risks — as well as the opportunities — the technology represents.