Ahmedabad Airport Starts Transport Options Zone In Domestic Terminal Arrival Area

Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport launched a new dedicated transport options zone in the domestic terminal arrival area for "enhancing customer satisfaction".

The zone aims to enhance the passenger experience by providing a range of dedicated counters for various transport options, including prepaid auto, prepaid taxis, rent-a-self-drive, and Carz on rent, a statement from the Adani Group-owned airport operator said.

The counters offer passengers a seamless and convenient experience when selecting their preferred mode of transportation, be it a prepaid taxi, a pre-paid auto, or any other transport option. App-based taxi services and public bus transport services are also available.

Implementing this specialised transport options zone highlights the airport's "commitment to providing exceptional connectivity to the city from the airport", the statement said.