Ahead Of Launch Next Week, One New Vande Bharat Train To Reach Mumbai By Friday: Officials

The Vande Bharat Express between Mumbai and Solapur is likely to run via the Bhor ghat (located between Karjat and Khandala on way to Pune) and is expected to cover a distance of around 455 km between the two places in 6.35 hours. On the other hand, the Mumbai-Shirdi semi high-speed train is expected to run via the Thal ghat (in Kasara on Mumbai's outskirts) and cover a distance of around 340 between them in 5.25 hours, they said.