Ahead Of Flagging Off By PM, Fares Of Solapur, Shirdi Vande Bharat Trains Announced

The Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express will take 5 hours and 25 minutes to cover the 343 kilometre journey to one of the India's most patronised temple towns and other pilgrimage centres in Nashik, Trimbakeshwar and Shani Singanapur, reducing the current time by around two hours. While existing superfast trains take 7 hours 55 minutes to cover the Mumbai-Solapur route, the Vande Bharat service will complete it in 6-and-half hours, with halts at Dadar, Kalyan, Pune and Kurduwadi stations.