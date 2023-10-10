AGR Case: Supreme Court Committed 'Serious' Jurisdiction Errors, Says Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. moved the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking a limited reconsideration of the judgement that held India’s telecom operators will have to include non-core revenues to calculate their adjusted gross revenue.

Adjusted gross revenue is the basis for a revenue sharing mechanism between the government and the telecom operators.

Under this mechanism, the operators have to pay a certain licencing fee and spectrum usage fee to the Department of Telecommunications. The fee is calculated as a percentage of the AGR.

However, the definition of what constitutes AGR has been under dispute since 2005.

Before various judicial forums, the telecom operators had claimed that the definition should include only their core revenues, whereas the DoT claimed that all the revenues, including revenues from non-telecom services, must be factored into the definition.

In October 2019, the Supreme Court ruled that non-core revenue must be included while calculating the AGR, ending a 14-year-long legal battle between mobile operators and the government on the definition of AGR.

Appearing for one of the telecom companies on Monday, Senior Advocate KK Venugopal said that the prejudice caused by arithmetical errors in the calculation of AGR is so great that the reconsideration would require a hearing in open court.

BQ Prime has reviewed a copy of the petition filed by Vodafone Idea before the apex court.