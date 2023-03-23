Agarwal Weighing Vedanta Stake Sale as Last Resort, Sources Say

A self-made billionaire, Agarwal was looking to expand his business empire into a resources conglomerate like BHP Group Ltd. He was the largest shareholder of Anglo American Plc until 2019 when he exited his investment because his returns were “achieved even sooner than expected.” He tried but failed to take the cash-rich Vedanta private in 2020. Agarwal then considered a potential merger of his closely held Vedanta Resources and the Mumbai-traded company, Bloomberg News reported last year.