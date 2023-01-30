After Zomato And Cars24, Physics Wallah Joins Hiring Spree

Edtech unicorn Physics Wallah Pvt. plans to hire 2,500 employees across verticals within the first quarter of 2023, even as its peers resort to layoffs to cut costs.

"The organisation is hiring faculty members as well as professionals for allied roles like business analysts, data analysts, counsellors, operations managers, batch managers, teachers and many more," it said in a statement on Monday.

Physics Wallah has now joined companies like Cars24 Services Pvt. and Zomato Ltd., which have also announced plans to hire aggressively in the coming months. What differentiates the Alakh Pandey-led company is that they didn't lay off employees in 2022.