After Zomato And Cars24, Physics Wallah Joins Hiring Spree
Last month, the company also acquired iNeuron to expand its offerings in the upskilling category.
Edtech unicorn Physics Wallah Pvt. plans to hire 2,500 employees across verticals within the first quarter of 2023, even as its peers resort to layoffs to cut costs.
"The organisation is hiring faculty members as well as professionals for allied roles like business analysts, data analysts, counsellors, operations managers, batch managers, teachers and many more," it said in a statement on Monday.
Physics Wallah has now joined companies like Cars24 Services Pvt. and Zomato Ltd., which have also announced plans to hire aggressively in the coming months. What differentiates the Alakh Pandey-led company is that they didn't lay off employees in 2022.
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Amid Tech Slump, Zomato CEO Announces 800 Vacancies
Physics Wallah has about 6,500 employees currently and offers educational courses to crack competitive exams, such as UPSC and GATE, apart from JEE and NEET preparation.
Last month, the company had acquired iNeuron Pvt. to expand its offerings in the upskilling category.
Physics Wallah turned unicorn in June last year, following a $100-million or Rs 780-crore funding in its maiden round.
The edtech company's contrarian moves come as multi-billion dollar firms, such as Byju's, Ola, Vedantu Innovations Pvt. and Unacademy, have laid off staff in hundreds, while global tech giants like Amazon.com Inc., Twitter Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. have also slashed their employee base.