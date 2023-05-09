After PhonePe, Razorpay Kicks Off 'Reverse Flipping' Process

Fintech giant Razorpay has started the process to move its domicile back to India from the U.S. amid the company's target for an initial public offering and tighter RBI data norms for payment providers.

A spokesperson for Razorpay confirmed the development but declined to offer a statement on the details. The story was first reported by ET.

This also comes months after PhonePe moved its domicile from Singapore to India, paying a large sum of tax—about Rs 8,000 crore—in the process.