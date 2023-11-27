After Nestle, ITC's Yippee Noodles Makes A Comeback In Popular Rs 10 Pack

Days after Nestle, ITC Ltd.’s instant noodles brand Sunfeast Yippee is making a major comeback at the Rs 10 price point in a bid to ward off competition and gain market share, especially in smaller towns and villages.

The packaged goods maker has unveiled a new variant—YiPPee! Wow Masala Noodles—priced at Rs 10 for a 50 gm packet. ITC’s flagship Magic Masala variant is priced at Rs 12 for a 55 gm packet. Like most companies, ITC raised the price of its noodles to account for rising raw material costs.

"Our flagship Magic Masala variant continues to be our key growth driver since launch," Suresh Chand, vice president and head of marketing for snacks, noodles and pasta at ITC Foods, said in a statement on Monday.

"However, with YiPPee! Wow Masala, we are looking to satiate consumers with a differentiated and delicious flavour of instant noodles."

The Rs 40,000 crore instant noodles market is dominated by Nestle India Ltd.'s Maggi. ITC is the second-largest player in the instant noodles segment, with a market share of 25%, after Nestle, which has a 55% share. Hindustan Unilever Ltd.'s Knorr, Nissin Foods, and CG Corp Global's Wai Wai brand are among the big names looking to be significant players in the segment. Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. is also in the market with its atta noodles.