After Infosys, TCS And HCL Technologies See Changes At The Top

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my exciting 22-year tenure at TCS," Gopinathan, 52, said in a statement. "It has been a pleasure working closely with Chandra [Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran], who has mentored me through this entire period."

"The last six years of leading this iconic organisation have been most enriching and fulfilling, adding over $10 billion in incremental revenue and over $70 billion increase in market cap."

Gopinathan served as chief financial officer when Chandrasekaran was the TCS CEO. He took the helm in February 2017, when his mentor moved on to lead Tata Group parent Tata Sons Pvt. amid the Tata-Mistry crisis. In all, he served in the upper echelons of India's IT bellwether for a total of 40 quarters.

Clearly, Krithi Krithivasan has big shoes to fill, but he is more than up to the task.

A TCS veteran of nearly 34 years, Krithivasan as president and global head leads the IT firm's BFSI vertical—the biggest revenue generator. In the past, he was involved in the delivery, customer relationship management and sales verticals.

"Having worked with Krithi over the last two decades, I'm confident that he is best positioned to take TCS to greater heights along with the leadership team," Gopinathan said of his heir apparent. "I will be working closely with Krithi to give him all the support that he needs."

Gopinathan will exit the corner office on Sept. 15.