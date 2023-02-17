After A Drop In Trade Deficit In January , Economists Expect Current Account Deficit To Narrow
CAD may narrow to 2.2% of GDP in FY24 from the previous 2.8% deficit, according to India economist at IDFC First Bank.
With India's trade deficit at a 12-month low, economists now expect the country's current account deficit to narrow as oil prices remain range-bound and domestic demand softens.
India's trade deficit narrowed to a 12-month low in January as a continuing decline in exports was accompanied by a decline in imports this time around. The trade deficit narrowed to $17.75 billion in January, compared with $23.76 billion in December 2022, according to data published on Wednesday.
Exports contracted 6.6% year-on-year to $32.91 billion, while imports contracted 3.6% year-on-year to $50.7 billion. On a sequential basis, exports contracted 4.6% in January, while imports contracted 13%.
Will Services Hold Up?
On a fiscal year-to-date basis between April 2022 and January 2023, the trade deficit is at $233 billion, which is an increase of more than 50% from last year, according to Gaura Sen Gupta, India economist at IDFC First Bank. Some part of the pressure of an elevated trade deficit is countered by a strong rise in the services surplus, which is at $121 billion in the current fiscal, up 38% from last year.
"The key question is if the robust service exports will hold up in FY24?"
Nearly 50% of service exports are software services, which are likely to slow in FY24 as growth conditions in the US weaken, Sen Gupta said. "Incorporating the January trade deficit print, we revise down our FY23 current account deficit estimate to 2.4% of GDP from 3.0% previously," she said.
With crude oil prices remaining range-bound and domestic demand weaker in FY24, the current account deficit is expected to narrow. However, the improvement in the deficit will be limited by export weaknesses, including merchandise and services, given slower global growth. The current account deficit is expected to narrow to 2.2% of GDP in FY24 from the previous 2.8% deficit.
Will Trade Pressures Re-Emerge?
We would treat the substantial narrowing of the monthly trade deficit in January 2023 as somewhat of an outlier and believe pressures would re-emerge in the coming months, according to economists at QuantEco Research.
Trade activity with China would resume in full swing from February 2023 onward, as the country is coming out of lockdown restrictions. This could weigh on India’s trade deficit, as the normalisation of import demand could outweigh the normalisation of export demand from China.
International commodity prices appear to have bottomed out and are currently showing range-bound movement as market participants evaluate a less pessimistic global outlook compared to two to three months ago.
The demand for gems and jewellery may start firming up ahead of the seasonal demand.
The risk of global rates being higher for longer is strengthening as inflation moderation is leaving behind an impression of stickiness across many countries. This would continue to cast a downward impact on global demand and therefore India’s exports.
The big earthquake in Turkey is likely to have a short-term, slight negative effect on India's trade deficit.
India’s domestic demand is expected to soften on account of an accelerated pace of monetary tightening and adverse global spillovers. This would help lower the pressure on the trade deficit.
In addition, increased reliance on Russia for strategic imports like crude oil and their re-exports to advanced countries is also likely to help prune the overall trade deficit to some extent.
Imports Consolidation To Continue
"We expect the import consolidation to sustain, with exports also remaining frail," said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services, in a note. As such, the current account deficit is expected to ease from hereon, led by an incrementally improving trade deficit amid receding commodity prices, the note said.
Additionally, a solid services trade surplus will strongly offset the CAD, which will now likely print below $100 billion in FY23. For FY23, Arora now sees the CAD/GDP at 2.6%, down from 3.1% earlier. "For FY24, lower oil and commodity prices, combined with easing domestic and global demand, may result in CAD/GDP falling to around 2.2%, compared to our previous estimate of 2.6%," she said.