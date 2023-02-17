After A Drop In Trade Deficit In January , Economists Expect Current Account Deficit To Narrow

On a fiscal year-to-date basis between April 2022 and January 2023, the trade deficit is at $233 billion, which is an increase of more than 50% from last year, according to Gaura Sen Gupta, India economist at IDFC First Bank. Some part of the pressure of an elevated trade deficit is countered by a strong rise in the services surplus, which is at $121 billion in the current fiscal, up 38% from last year.

"The key question is if the robust service exports will hold up in FY24?"

Nearly 50% of service exports are software services, which are likely to slow in FY24 as growth conditions in the US weaken, Sen Gupta said. "Incorporating the January trade deficit print, we revise down our FY23 current account deficit estimate to 2.4% of GDP from 3.0% previously," she said.

With crude oil prices remaining range-bound and domestic demand weaker in FY24, the current account deficit is expected to narrow. However, the improvement in the deficit will be limited by export weaknesses, including merchandise and services, given slower global growth. The current account deficit is expected to narrow to 2.2% of GDP in FY24 from the previous 2.8% deficit.