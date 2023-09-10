Africa’s Biggest Payment Startup Flutterwave Expands To India

The agreement will enable Flutterwave, worth an estimated $3 billion, expand its remittance product into Asia’s second-biggest economy, said Olugbenga Agboola, co-founder and CEO of the pan-African payments company, who accompanied President Bola Tinubu to India for the G20 summit. “The Indian expansion for Flutterwave will be the first African company to do this at scale where remittances from India to Africa become seamless and quick,” Agboola said in an interview Friday.