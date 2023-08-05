Affle India Q1 Results: Profit Rises 21% To Rs 66.2 Crore

"This quarter too witnessed the accelerated broad-based growth in ad spends powered by our unique ROI-linked CPCU business model, coming across our top industry verticals. This performance was a result of strategic efforts to enhance our consumer-centric platform offerings, further verticalise our capabilities towards high-growth industries, leverage acquisitive synergies and the disciplined execution from our teams", said Anuj Khanna Sohum, MD and CEO of Affle.