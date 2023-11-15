Aequs Bags Contract From Airbus For Supply Of Critical Aircraft Components

'This contract is a significant moment in Aequs' journey with Airbus. We are proud to stand alongside the world's largest aircraft maker as a long-term strategic partner.

"It is also a testimony to the confidence in Aequs by global OEMs to enter into deeper and longer relationships, particularly at a time when the global supply chain is passing through a recalibration," said Aravind Melligeri, Chairman and CEO, Aequs in a statement.