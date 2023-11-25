How Elon Musk Spent Three Years Falling Down A Red-Pilled Rabbit Hole

The first sign of Musk’s embrace of the right came in May 2020 when he told his millions of Twitter followers to “take the red pill,” a common way to refer to accepting a right-wing worldview. By then, Musk had been raging about stay-at-home restrictions for months, but he was still largely seen as a left-of-center capitalist known for his environmentalism. The tweet prompted a raft of explainers about red-pilling and drew cheers from Republicans. “Taken!” wrote Ivanka Trump. But some of the most enthusiastic responses—and the ones that ultimately caught Musk’s attention—came from more extreme provocateurs, including Mike Cernovich, Robby Starbuck and someone who goes by the handle Catturd.