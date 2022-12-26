Advent To Buy Suven Pharma In A Rs 9,589-Crore Deal

Global private equity investor Advent International has agreed to buy Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. in a deal worth more than Rs 9,500 Crore Deal

Advent intends to acquire a 50.1% from the Jasti family, the promoters of the contract manufacturer, according to an exchange filing. The private equity firm will buy 12.75 crore shares at Rs 495 per share for a total of Rs 6,313 crore.

Since the agreement is to acquire voting rights in excess of 25% of the equity share capital, the transaction would trigger an open offer under the takeover code to acquire an 26% of the public shareholding at Rs 495 per share, the company said. If fully subscribed, that would cost additional Rs 3,276 crore, taking the total deal value to Rs 9,589 crore.

The share purchase agreement allows Advent International to acquire equity shares in one or up to two tranches. The investor also has the right to pick up not more than 2% additional capital from the promoters in the second tranche.