Advanced Chemistry Cell Battery Production In India May Start By Jan 2024

Production of the first set of advanced chemistry cell batteries in India is likely to commence by January 2024, Union Minister Mahindra Nath Pandey said on Tuesday.

In May 2021, the government approved the PLI (Production Linked Incentives) scheme for manufacturing ACC (Advanced Chemistry Cell) batteries at an estimated outlay of Rs 18,100 crore.

ACCs are the new generation advanced energy storage technologies that can store electric energy, either as electrochemical or chemical energy and convert it back to electric energy as and when required.