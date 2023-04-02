Adityanama: A Look Into Aditya Puri's Life Beyond A Banker

Veteran banker Aditya Puri, who led one of India's most successful private lenders, refuses to be "unidimensional", saying that life has more than just work.

"I love music, I like to garden, I like to play golf, I like food, I like my wife and sit with her and listen to music and travel," Puri, former chief executive officer of HDFC Bank Ltd., told BQ Prime's Manvi Sinha Dhillon.

To document Puri's career that spans over four decades, his wife, Anita Puri, gifted him a coffee table book—'Adityanama-The Man Behind the Banker Revealed'.

Anita Puri said she wrote the book "in secrecy in the bathroom" during the Covid-19 pandemic. "I really had to work very hard at that, keeping it a secret, but I managed and it surprised him no end and then he loved it," she said. "He was almost in tears when he saw it and that's when he decided that your latent desires since so many years to write a book on me."

Aditya Puri calls the book a "labour of love", but admits that if she had told him that she was writing it, he would've vetoed the writing.

Adityanama highlights interesting facets from the private lives of the family during Adiya Puri's stints at Citibank and HDFC Bank.