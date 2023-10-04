Aditya Puri Joins Deloitte As Senior Advisor

Aditya Puri, former chief executive officer of HDFC Bank Ltd., has joined Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP as senior advisor.

“Puri will leverage his unparalleled expertise and experience to help drive a tech-enabled transformation in the financial services sector and champion initiatives aimed at boosting financial inclusion across India,” Deloitte said in a statement.

“Digital and technology interventions are already revolutionising the financial services landscape, and we must ensure that everyone in India and especially the underserved communities have access to affordable credit solutions,” Puri, who retired as managing director at HDFC Bank, was quoted as saying in the statement. “Deloitte, the world’s largest professional services firm, is known for its commitment to purpose and innovation and I am glad to join this force of change.”

Puri, the founding CEO at HDFC Bank, retired after 26 years of service in October 2020.

He is a “visionary leader and an asset to the business world. His industry insights and experience in creating a world-class institution, will be invaluable in our mission to drive transformative change across industries and especially in India's financial services sector”, said Romal Shetty, CEO, Deloitte South Asia.

In June 2023, Deloitte named Manoj Kohli, former CEO of Bharati Airtel Ltd., and Softbank India, as senior advisor.