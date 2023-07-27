Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC's Q1 Profit Jumps 79% To Rs 185 Crore

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, part of Aditya Birla Capital, on Wednesday reported a 79% jump in profit after tax to Rs 184.6 crore in the three months ended June..In comparison, the asset management firm had a profit after tax of Rs 102.8 crore in the year-ago period, ABSL AMC said in a statement..The company's revenue rose 42$ to Rs 388.9 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 273.7 crore in the April-June quarter of the preceding fiscal (2022-23)..ABSL AMC's assets under management stood at Rs 2.97 lakh crore at the end of the June quarter..Founded in 1994, ABSL AMC is co-owned by Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc.