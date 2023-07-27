BQPrimeBusiness NewsAditya Birla Sun Life AMC's Q1 Profit Jumps 79% To Rs 185 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC's Q1 Profit Jumps 79% To Rs 185 Crore

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, part of Aditya Birla Capital, on Wednesday reported a 79% jump in profit after tax to Rs 184.6 crore in the three months ended June.

27 Jul 2023, 12:20 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: jcomp/Freepik)</p></div>
(Source: jcomp/Freepik)

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, part of Aditya Birla Capital, on Wednesday reported a 79% jump in profit after tax to Rs 184.6 crore in the three months ended June.

In comparison, the asset management firm had a profit after tax of Rs 102.8 crore in the year-ago period, ABSL AMC said in a statement.

The company's revenue rose 42$ to Rs 388.9 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 273.7 crore in the April-June quarter of the preceding fiscal (2022-23).

ABSL AMC's assets under management stood at Rs 2.97 lakh crore at the end of the June quarter.

Founded in 1994, ABSL AMC is co-owned by Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT