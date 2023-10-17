Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Launches Fund Of Funds Investing In U.S. Treasury ETFs

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC said on Tuesday that it has launched two new offers for fund of funds that will invest in exchange-traded funds focusing on U.S. Treasury notes that mature in one to three years and three to 10 years, respectively.

The new fund offers opened on Monday and will be available for subscription till Oct. 30, according to a release by the fund house.

"Our new passive offerings present an opportunity for investors to potentially earn higher returns, gain currency diversity, and access a trusted Treasury market. It enables the investor to tap into the unique opportunity arising from a temporary yield curve dislocation in one of the world's largest debt markets," the fund house's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer A. Balasubramanian stated in the release.

Bond yields in the U.S. have been elevated in recent months amidst the Federal Reserve's campaign against inflation. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note is currently trading around 4.75%, close to its highest level in 16 years.

Investments in bonds are considered lucrative when yields are elevated. When the interest rate cycle turns and yields fall, prices rise.

The gains from these funds will only be considered short-term and would be taxed as per the slab rate, according to the rules that were changed earlier this year, said Harshvardhan Roongta, certified financial planner at Roongta Securities.

Individuals that could find themselves in need of dollars in the future for needs like their child's education could consider investing in these funds because this will provide a natural hedge against the depreciation of the rupee against the dollar, he said. Additionally, with yields potentially at their peak, the potential for capital gains exists when interest rates fall, he said.