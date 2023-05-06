Aditya Birla Fashion To Acquire Majority Stake In TCNS Clothing

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire majority stake in TCNS Clothing Co.

As part of the transaction, the retail arm of Aditya Birla Group will make an open offer to acquire up to 29% stake and the balance stake from the founding promoters of TCNS Clothing to reach 51%, according to an exchange filing.

The open offer will be at Rs 503 per share from public shareholders.

Meanwhile, it will acquire 1.41 crore to 1.98 crore equity shares, representing 22% to 30.81%, at Rs 503 apiece from the promoters of TCNS Clothing, it said.

The acquisition is in line with ABFRL's objective of building a comprehensive fashion portfolio across consumer segments and price points, it said.