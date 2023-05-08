Aditya Birla Fashion-TCNS Deal: What Analysts Make Of Acquisition

Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. fell after mixed analyst commentary on its plan to acquire TCNS Clothing Co.

The retail arm of Aditya Birla Group made an open offer on May 5 to acquire 29% from public shareholders of TCNS Clothing at Rs 503 per share, according to an exchange filing. It plans to buy an additional 1.41 crore to 1.98 crore equity shares, representing 22% to 30.81%, at the same price from the promoters of TCNS Clothing.

In all, Aditya Birla Fashion will spend at least Rs 1,650 crore to buy 51% of the apparel maker.

After the deal, TCNS Clothing will be merged with Aditya Birla Fashion. Investors will get 11 shares of Aditya Birla Fashion for every six held in TCNS for the remaining 49% stake.

"The transaction will see a share dilution of 5.7% for Aditya Birla Fashion. Also, given the expected inflow pending from GIC, a global institutional investor (Rs 1,450 crore), debt should not increase significantly," Nuvama Institutional Equities said in a May note.

But Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects "TCNS’s earnings revival would be challenging and that building scale internally could have been a good alternative for ABFRL."

The entire deal values TCNS clothing at Rs 2900 crore, a marginal discount to the current market capitalisation, Equirus said in a note.