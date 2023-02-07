Aditya Birla Fashion Q3 Results: Profit Slumps 94% On Higher Expenses

This is the fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth over the pre-Covid period, the company said in a statement.

The growth in the quarter, it said, was driven by "strong" like-to-like across its branded segment and consistent performance in e-commerce.

Like-to-like is a measure of growth in sales, adjusted for new or divested businesses. In Q3, Reebok transitioned into the company, while its house of brands venture, TMRW, announced strategic partnerships with eight digital-first brands, six of which are already integrated into the portfolio.

"The company continues to execute its long-term strategy by playing across emerging consumer spaces," it said.

Net profit for the quarter, however, were impacted by a 2.3-fold increase in marketing and strategic investments in new ventures.

"The quarter saw accelerated marketing investments post a hiatus of two years across businesses, as the company reinstated its rigor on augmenting its brands and building customer engagement," according to the company.