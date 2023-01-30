Kumar Mangalam Birla's Children Ananyashree, Aryaman Inducted On Board Of Retail Arm

"In consultation with the Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, he is actively championing the Group's foray into newage businesses," the company said, adding that he also helped incubate the group's D2C platform TMRW and is a director on its board. He is also spearheading the group's venture capital fund Aditya Birla Ventures. Prior to joining ABG, he was a first-class cricketer, it said.