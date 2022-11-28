Aditya Birla Fashion Acquires Eight Digital-First Brands For Rs 289 Crore

With these eight brands on board, TMRW has achieved a revenue run rate of more than Rs 700 crore.

"By tapping into ABFRL’s fashion capabilities and category expertise, TMRW is on the path to replicating the success of the digital-first space by building the next generation of memorable brands that will drive India’s e-commerce growth," Ashish Dikshit, managing director, ABFRL, said in a statement.

"The partnerships are poised to catapult the venture on a path to a Rs 1,500 crore annual revenue run rate over the next 12 months," he said.

With the recent investments and deep value addition, the company expects to scale the existing brands to become "category leaders", according to Prashanth Aluru, chief executive officer and co-founder of TMRW.

Aluru was roped in to head the company’s newly set-up entity as well as incubate a direct-to-consumer fashion and lifestyle brand in an attempt to create a "House of Brands" over the next few years.

The company said that it will acquire and incubate 30 brands within three years. This venture will initially be funded through ABFRL’s internal accruals. At an appropriate time, the company will look to bring in external capital to accelerate the growth journey.