Aditya Birla Capital To Sell Entire Stake In Insurance Brokerage Unit

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. will offload its entire stake in subsidiary Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers Ltd.

The company's board approved the transfer of 25.65 lakh shares, representing 50.002% of the stake in Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers, to Edme Services Pvt. Ltd., a part of the Samara Capital Group and an affiliate of Samara Alternate Investment Fund, Aditya Birla Capital said in an exchange filing on Monday.

The board also cleared a share purchase agreement between Aditya Birla Capital, Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers, Infocyber India Pvt. Ltd., and Edme Services.

Infocyber India, the other shareholder of Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers, will sell another 25.64 lakh shares, or 49.998% of the company, to Edme Services.