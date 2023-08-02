BQPrimeBusiness NewsAditya Birla Capital Q1 Profit Rises 51% To Rs 649 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

Aditya Birla Capital Q1 Profit Rises 51% To Rs 649 Crore

Financial services firm Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. on Wednesday reported a 51% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 649 crore for April-June 2023-24.

02 Aug 2023, 5:01 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group at the listing of Aditya Birla Capital. (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/BloombergQuint)
Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group at the listing of Aditya Birla Capital. (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/BloombergQuint)

Financial services firm Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. on Wednesday reported a 51% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 649 crore for April-June 2023-24.

The Aditya Birla Group company had logged a net profit of Rs 429 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income in the quarter rose to Rs 7,052 crore from Rs 5,599 crore, Aditya Birla Capital said in a regulatory filing.

The company's interest income also increased to Rs 3,236 crore from Rs 1,935 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total expenses rose to Rs 6,204 crore as against Rs 5,037 crore a year ago.

During the quarter, the company raised Rs 3,000 crore from Qualified Institutional Placement to fund business growth.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT