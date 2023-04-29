Adidas Hit With Investor Suit Over Broken Ye Partnership

After ending the deal, Adidas kept accepting shipments of Yeezy gear from suppliers still producing it. The company is considering selling Yeezy products and donating the profit to charity, as it tries to offset the financial hit from the collapse of the alliance with Ye. The last of the Yeezy products, some of which only recently arrived at Adidas warehouses, have a retail value of €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion).